FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference about the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, December 16, 2020. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent his best wishes to France’s Emmanuel Macron on Thursday after the French President tested positive for COVID-19.

“Sorry to hear my friend @EmmanuelMacron has tested positive for coronavirus. We are all wishing you a speedy recovery,” Johnson said on Twitter. He also posted the same message in French.