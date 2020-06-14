France's Macron says Europe needs to be less dependent on China, U.S.

A family watch French President Emmanuel Macron during a televised address to the nation, as the country eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Paris, France, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he would work to build a Europe that was less dependent on China and the United States, as France gradually emerges from an eight-week lockdown.

The coronavirus crisis has exposed how reliant France and the rest of Europe is on supply chains with China and elsewhere.

“This ordeal has exposed flaws and fragilities: our dependence to other continents to get our hands on some goods,” the president said in a televised address to the nation. “I want us to draw all the lessons from what we have learned.”