Factbox: How France plans to ease its COVID-19 lockdown

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday the worst of the COVID-19 second wave was over in France, and announced the start of a phased easing of lockdown restrictions.

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a closed shop in Cannes as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in France, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

The progression from one phase to the next will be contingent on coronavirus transmission rates staying on a downward trajectory, he said.

Below are details of the plan Macron unveiled in a televised address to the nation:

PHASE ONE - FROM NOV. 28

* Lockdown will remain in place, but people will be able to exercise outside for three hours a day, versus the one hour at the moment, and within a 20 km radius of their homes, versus the 1 km radius allowed now.

* Shops selling non-essential good skuch as clothes, shoes and toys will be allowed to re-open

* Indoor religious services will be allowed to resume, but the number of worshippers will be capped at 30 people.

PHASE TWO - FROM DEC. 15

* Lockdown is lifted

* A curfew will be in place between the hours of 9:00 pm and 7:00 am daily.

*Cinemas and theatres will be allowed to re-open

PHASE THREE - FROM JAN. 20

* Bars, restaurants and cafes can re-open

* Universities can resume in-person teaching

* Gyms can re-open