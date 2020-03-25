France's Macron pledges massive investment in health system after virus crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech after his visit to the military field hospital outside the Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France March 25, 2020, during a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Cugnot Mathieu/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday pledged “massive investments” in the country’s public hospital health system, close to a breaking point as it copes with the coronavirus outbreak which has already caused 1,331 deaths in the country.

“Once this crisis is over, a massive investment plan and an upgrade of the career paths will be put in place for our hospital system”, Macron told a news conference in eastern France, where the disease outbreak is raging.

He also said he had decided to launch an army operation to help the population with health and logistics.