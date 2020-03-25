World News
France's Macron pledges massive investment in health system after virus crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech after his visit to the military field hospital outside the Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France March 25, 2020, during a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Cugnot Mathieu/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday pledged “massive investments” in the country’s public hospital health system, close to a breaking point as it copes with the coronavirus outbreak which has already caused 1,331 deaths in the country.

“Once this crisis is over, a massive investment plan and an upgrade of the career paths will be put in place for our hospital system”, Macron told a news conference in eastern France, where the disease outbreak is raging.

He also said he had decided to launch an army operation to help the population with health and logistics.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Geert de Clercq; Editing by Sandra Maler

