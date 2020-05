FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron attends a video conference call with local authorities from La Reunion, Mayotte and Saint Pierre et Miquelon territories about the coronavirus pandemic at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 30, 2020. Yoan Valat/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron warned on Friday that the end of the national lockdown on May 11 would only be a first step as France looks to move out of the crisis created by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“May 11 will not be the passage to normal life,” Macron said during a speech to mark May 1. “There will be several phases and May 11 will be one of them.”