France's Macron says restaurants to reopen in Paris

A family watch French President Emmanuel Macron during a televised address to the nation, as the country eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Paris, France, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that mainland France would go into a so-called “green zone” from Monday with restaurants reopening in Paris as the country has been gradually exiting a strict lockdown due to the coronavirus since May 11.

“The fight against the virus is not finished,” the president said in a televised address to the nation. “Gatherings will remain tightly controlled.”