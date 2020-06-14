World News
June 14, 2020 / 6:25 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

France's Macron says restaurants to reopen in Paris

1 Min Read

A family watch French President Emmanuel Macron during a televised address to the nation, as the country eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Paris, France, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that mainland France would go into a so-called “green zone” from Monday with restaurants reopening in Paris as the country has been gradually exiting a strict lockdown due to the coronavirus since May 11.

“The fight against the virus is not finished,” the president said in a televised address to the nation. “Gatherings will remain tightly controlled.”

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Michel Rose; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Edmund Blair

