French President Emmanuel Macron takes part in a video conference with World Health Organization (WHO) general director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France April 8, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation regarding the new coronavirus situation on Monday evening, the presidential palace said on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures showing 10,869 fatalities, France has the fourth highest coronavirus death toll in the world, behind Italy, Spain and the United States.