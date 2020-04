FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron gives a speech at the end of a visit to the Kolmi-Hopen protective face masks factory, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Saint-Barthelemy-d'Anjou near Angers, France March 31, 2020. Loic Venance/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation regarding the new coronavirus situation on Thursday evening, French Europe 1 radio reported on Tuesday.

France’s coronavirus figures on Monday showed that the rate of increase in fatalities — now at almost 9,000 — sped up again after several days of slowing, while the increase in people needing intensive care continued to decelerate.