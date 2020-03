French President Emmanuel Macron visits the new Cafe Joyeux coffee shop, which employs people with Down's syndrome and other cognitive disabilities, in Paris, France March 9, 2020. Yoan Valat/Pool via Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a video-conference call on Tuesday with other EU leaders and with EU council leader Charles Michel to coordinate a response to the coronavirus, an official in Macron’s Elysee office told Reuters.

Macron was in touch with Michel to organize the response, added the official on Monday.