French president Macron announces new COVID-19 restrictions

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers his speech in Breil-sur-Roya, as he visits southern region devastated by Storm Alex, France October 7, 2020. Daniel Cole/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron says there will be new restrictions to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, as the country reported a new all-time high, at almost 19,000, of new infections of the disease.

“In places where the disease is circulating too quickly (...) there will be new restrictions”, Macron said during an interviewed aired on France’s two main television channels.