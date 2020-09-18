French President: response to COVID-19 resurgence must be proportionate

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron wears a protective face mask as he attends a ceremony to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic at the Pantheon, in Paris, France September 4, 2020. Julien De Rosa/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s response to a resurgence in the COVID-19 virus in the country needs to be proportionate, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday, as the country battles to contain the virus while ensuring that economic and social activities can continue.

“So we need to be lucid, very transparent, demanding but at the same time proportionate,” Macron told reporters on the sidelines of a briefing on plans to help French heritage sites.

France has the seventh-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, with more than 31,000 dead. (tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7)