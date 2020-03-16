Macron, Merkel to discuss coronavirus, borders with EU officials

FILE PHOTO - Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's President Emmanuel Macron speak as they walk after a bilateral meeting on the second day of the European Union leaders summit, held to discuss the EU's long-term budget for 2021-2027, in Brussels, Belgium, February 21, 2020. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the coronavirus and the topic of border controls on Monday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and leading EU officials Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, said Macron’s office.

The discussion between Macron and Merkel comes after Germany decided to temporarily introduce border controls on its frontiers with Austria, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg and Denmark from Monday to curb the spread of coronavirus.