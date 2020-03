FILE PHOTO: Madonna performs at the 2019 Pride Island concert during New York City Pride in New York City, New York, U.S., June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

PARIS (Reuters) - Madonna has canceled shows in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday due to restrictions imposed over the coronavirus outbreak, promoter Live Nation said on Monday.

France on Sunday banned gathering of more than 1,000 people as the death toll and number of coronavirus infections continued to rise.