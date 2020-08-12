France to ramp up police checks to ensure masks are worn

An informational sign is seen as people wearing protective masks wait in line at a testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nice's downtown, as France reinforces mask-wearing as a part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the country, in Nice, France August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - France will gradually ramp up police checks to ensure people wear face masks where it is mandatory and respect social distancing amidst a new surge of COVID-19 infections, the government’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

“We’re at a tipping point (...) We’re going to mobilize polices forces to make checks,” BFM TV showed Gabriel Attal telling journalists while visiting the Mediterranean island of Corsica.

“But it’s not the police people should be afraid of (...) they should fear the virus, that lurks and contaminates,” he said.