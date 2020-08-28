Wearing masks is not compulsory for cyclists in Paris, police say

FILE PHOTO: A health worker, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, administers a nasal swab to a patient at a testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) installed at the Bassin de la Villette in Paris, France, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris police department said on Friday that people doing outdoors exercise and cyclists will not have to wear face masks outdoors after authorities made masks mandatory everywhere in Paris from Aug. 28.

The police department said in a statement that children under the age of 11 would also not have to wear face masks.

France made compulsory the wearing of masks in Paris in order to curb a surge in coronavirus infections.