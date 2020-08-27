Wearing of face masks to be broadened further in Paris: French PM

French Prime Minister Jean Castex speaks during a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation in France, at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France August 27, 2020.Christophe Archambault/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - The compulsory wearing of facemasks outdoors in Paris, to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, is set to be broadened further, said French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday.

Castex said the final details on how this would take effect would follow a consultation with the Paris local government and police force.

At the moment, the wearing of face masks outdoors is compulsory in much of Paris but is not obligatory in certain parts, such as public parks or some of the less busy streets of the capital.