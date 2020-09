Members of the medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Hopital Europeen hospital in Marseille, France, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - Intensive care capacities in France’s southern city of Marseille are close to overloaded, the director of public hospitals there said on Monday.

The local government also announced new measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic including cancelling fairs and other events and banning drinking alcohol in public late in the evening.