FILE PHOTO: A health worker prepares a syringe with the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination center in Le Cannet, France, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Moderna that France expects to receive in February will be 25% below the amount previously anticipated, the French health ministry said in a statement on Thursday.