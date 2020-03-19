Le Maire to present Macron with plans for top firms soon, nationalizations possible

FILE PHOTO: Newly appointed French Economy minister Bruno Le Maire, arrives to attend the first cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday that he would soon present to President Emmanuel Macron various plans and options to help the country’s biggest companies cope with the coronavirus crisis, including possible nationalizations.

“We have several options on the table for all of the major industrial companies which could face major threats on the market, it could be us raising our stake in their capital....or it could be nationalizations,” Le Maire told France Inter radio.

“We have all these options on the table, we are looking at them all, and I will be presenting them all to the President quite imminently,” he said.