World News
March 25, 2020 / 6:29 PM / in an hour

France to close Orly airport on March 31 as pandemic hits traffic

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Orly airport south of Paris, which is used mainly for short-haul flights, will be closed from March 31 until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic, airport operator ADP said in a statement on Wednesday.

Passenger traffic at Orly was down 92% on Tuesday compared to the same day last year and it was down 89% at the French capital’s main international airport Roissy-Charles de Gaulle.

All flights for the Paris region will land and take off at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle, whose activity will also be reduced.

Reporting by Jean-Michel Belot; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Edmund Blair

