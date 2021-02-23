French city of Dunkirk proposes ban on public gatherings

FILE PHOTO: People, wearing protective face masks, stand in a queue at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing center installed inside in the Kursaal concert hall in Dunkirk, France, February 18, 2021. The sign reads "Please respect social distancing and the line". REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - The mayor of the northern French coastal town of Dunkirk, hit hard by a spike in COVID-19 infections, told reporters on Tuesday that he will propose that the government impose a ban on all public gatherings until March 15.

“We want absolutely no meetings, no public gatherings ... this is our last chance,” said Mayor Patrice Vergriete.

He added that he does not advocate a partial weekend lockdown such as in the Mediterranean city of Nice, but added he would not oppose it if the government imposed such a measure.