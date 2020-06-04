World News
June 4, 2020 / 9:56 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

France's Bastille Day military parade replaced by ceremony in Paris

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron gestures next to Army Chief Staff General Francois Lecointre as they review troops before the start of the Bastille Day military parade at the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France July 14, 2019. Picture taken July 14, 2019. Eliot Blondet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Bastille Day military parade marking its national day will be replaced by a ceremony on the Place de la Concorde square in central Paris, President Emmanuel Macron’s office said on Thursday.

The ceremony, which will include the traditional fly-over by the French air force, will honour the military’s participation in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic as well as frontline health care workers, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Gareth Jones

