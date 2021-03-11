COVID situation in Paris region especially worrying: minister

FILE PHOTO: French Health Minister Olivier Veran speaks during a press conference on the French government's current strategy for the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Paris, France March 4, 2021. Alain Jocard/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday the COVID-19 situation in the greater Paris region was especially worrying, with a high number of people in intensive care units (ICUs) for the disease.

During a weekly briefing, Veran said that if the pandemic continued at its current rhythm in the area, the government would take “the necessary measures” to rein it in.