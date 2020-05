FILE PHOTO: People enjoy the good weather in Bois de Vincennes park, on the eve of the gradual lifting of lockdown restrictions, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Paris, France, May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris will reopen parks and public gardens from June 2, the city’s mayor said on Thursday on its websites.

France is due to enter a second phase in its relaxation of lockdown rules imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus on June 2.