FIL E PHOTO: Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 8 - Cazeres-sur-Garonne to Loudenvielle - France - September 5, 2020. French Prime Minister Jean Castex in the finish area. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex has tested negative for the COVID-19 virus, BFM TV reported on Tuesday, citing Castex’s Matignon department.

Castex had undergone the COVID-19 test as a precaution after he shared a car with the director of the Tour de France cycle race, who has since tested positive for the virus.