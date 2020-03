FILE PHOTO: Elysee Chief of Staff Patrick Strzoda arrives to be questioned by lawmakers at the National Assembly about presidential aide Alexandre Benalla (not pictured) in Paris, France, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron’s chief of staff Patrick Strzoda was to work from home after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus, the president’s office told Reuters on Tuesday.

Macron’s office also said Strzoda showed no symptom and would be tested on Tuesday or Wednesday.