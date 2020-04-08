World News
April 8, 2020 / 1:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Netherlands blocking decision on ESM is incomprehensible: French presidency

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Elysee Palace during the first meeting of French scientists' council Research and Expertise Analysis Committee (CARE), in Paris, France March 24, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - The blocking of a decision on the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) by the Netherlands at a Eurogroup meeting is incomprehensible, a French presidency official said on Wednesday.

The official also told reporters that the Dutch government could not continue with its stance.

European Union finance ministers failed to agree in all-night talks on more support for their coronavirus-hit economies and their chairman said on Wednesday morning he was suspending the discussions until Thursday.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Matthieu Protard

