Netherlands blocking decision on ESM is incomprehensible: French presidency

PARIS (Reuters) - The blocking of a decision on the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) by the Netherlands at a Eurogroup meeting is incomprehensible, a French presidency official said on Wednesday.

The official also told reporters that the Dutch government could not continue with its stance.

European Union finance ministers failed to agree in all-night talks on more support for their coronavirus-hit economies and their chairman said on Wednesday morning he was suspending the discussions until Thursday.