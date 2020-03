FILE PHOTO: The logo of PSA Group is seen during the annual results news conference in Rueil-Malmaison, near Paris, France, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA (PEUP.PA) said on Monday the company will close its European factories until March 27 due to the coronavirus outbreak spread.

“The chairman of the executive board with the members of the crisis unit decided ...on the closure of the vehicle production sites,” PSA said in a statement.