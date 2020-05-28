Coronavirus reproduction rate below one in most of France: minister

Workers are seen on a beach restaurant of the Promenade des Anglais in Nice before the announcement by the French government of more easing lockdown measures following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - The reproduction rate of the coronavirus infection is below 1 in most of France’s national territory, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.

“The reproduction factor R is a key indicator for how many other people are infected by someone who is cororonavirus positive. If “R” is smaller than one, which is the case on most of our territory, then the epidemic regresses,” Veran said at a government briefing on the virus.

“What determines this variable is you and your behaviour, social distancing, wearing of masks and other safety measures,” he added.