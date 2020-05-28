France to reopen restaurants, bars and beaches from June 2: PM

A worker is seen on a beach restaurant of the Promenade des Anglais in Nice before the announcement by the French government of more easing lockdown measures following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - France will allow restaurants, bars and beaches to reopen from June 2, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday.

Philippe said that in “green” areas where the virus circulates slowly - most of continental France - the only limit will be that there needs to be a minimum distance of 1 metre between tables. In “orange” areas such as the Ile de France region around Paris, bars, restaurants and cafes will only be allowed to open their outdoor terraces.

Philippe also said that France’s beaches will reopen from June 2.