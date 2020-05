French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe speaks during a session of questions to the Government at the French National Assembly in Paris, France May 26, 2020, as France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Christophe Archambault/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - France will accelerate a plan a plan to re-open high schools and junior high schools across the country, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday.

All schools were shut in March to contain the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak. Primary schools have re-opened in most places, but high schools have lagged behind.