France says it will take reciprocal steps if Spain quarantines its visitors

Charles de Gaulle airport personnel wear protective face masks and visors, in Terminal 2 of Charles de Gaulle International Airport, amid France's gradual easing of its lockdown measures and restrictions during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Roissy near Paris, France May 14, 2020. Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - France will impose reciprocal quarantine measures on travellers coming from Spain after Spanish authorities’ decided to impose a 10-day quarantine on travellers from France, an official at the French presidential palace said on Thursday.

The official said France wanted to avoid such measures but would take reciprocal steps if countries decided to impose quarantine measures on travellers from France. It was not immediately clear when such a measure would take effect.