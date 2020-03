FILE PHOTO: French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu leaves the Elysee Palace following the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris, France December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - France wants amateur and professional sports clubs to limit their activities to groups of maximum 10 people, Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu said on Friday.

Maracineanu told reporters that clubs were free to continue their activities in a responsible manner, as long as they split up their teams in groups with a maximum of 10 people, coaches included.