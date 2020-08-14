Air France-KLM and French travel stocks hit by UK quarantine measure

FILE PHOTO: An Air France Airbus A380 jet on arrival at Charles de Gaulle airport after its retirement flight, in Roissy, near Paris, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) and other French travel stocks fell on Friday after the United Kingdom decided to impose a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from France.

Air France-KLM shares fell by 3.1%, among the worst performers on Paris' SBF-120 equity index .SBF120.

Shares in Getlink (GETP.PA), which runs Eurotunnel, fell 2.2%. ADP (ADP.PA), which runs Paris’ airports, fell 2.3% while hotels company Accor (ACCP.PA) was down 2.1%.