France hoping to deploy StopCovid app by June 2: minister

FILE PHOTO: A member of the medical staff sends a message on her mobile phone during a break as she works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at the Clinique de l'Estree private hospital in Stains near Paris, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - France is hoping to deploy its state-supported “StopCOVID” contact-tracing app by June 2, the Minister for Digital Affairs, Cedric O, said on Tuesday.

“We hope to have something by June 2,” Cedric O told BFM Business TV. “We are pursuing our roadmap,” he added.

France’s state-supported “StopCOVID” contact-tracing app should enter its testing phase in the week of May 11 when the country starts to unwind its lockdown, the minister said earlier this month.