Technology News
March 25, 2020 / 6:56 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

France to implement a 4 billion-euro liquidity support plan for startups: minister

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: French Junior Minister for Digital Affairs Cedric O, attends the GovTech Summit 2019 in Paris, France, November 14, 2019. REUTES/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - France will implement a 4 billion-euro ($4.33 billion) liquidity support plan for start-ups, digital junior minister Cédric O said on Wednesday.

Investments in early stage digital companies have boomed in France in recent years, helped by tax cuts and business-friendly measures by President Emmanuel Macron, who has vowed to turn the country into a start-up nation.

“We’re announcing a specific plan to support the liquidity of startups,” O told French radio station Radio Classique. “In total it will be a plan for 4 billion (euros).”

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Editing by Dominique Vidalon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below