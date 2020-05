A woman, wearing a protective face mask, looks at her mobile phone in Nice following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government’s contact-tracing app project was approved by the lower house of parliament on Wednesday, paving the way for a launch over the weekend.

The plan for the so-called “StopCovid” app, which had caused frictions even within President Emmanuel Macron’s parliament majority because of privacy concerns, was approved by 338 MPs versus 215.