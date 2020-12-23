French court upholds closure of cultural venues during second wave

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s highest administrative court upheld on Wednesday the government’s decision to keep cinemas and other cultural venues shut for longer after a second lockdown brought about by a resurgence of the coronavirus epidemic.
The court, which was ruling on a suit filed by the CGT trade union, said in a statement that shutting down cultural venues was a serious infringement on public liberties and remained legal only for as long as the spread of the virus threatened to overwhelm hospitals.
Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain
