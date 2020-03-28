Coronavirus deaths keep climbing in France

A woman wearing a protective face mask sits in a deserted street in Nice , as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - French health authorities reported 319 new deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday, up 16% on the previous day and taking the total to 2,314, as the government scrambled to increase the number of intensive care beds nationwide.

The daily government tally only accounts for those dying in hospital but authorities say they will be able to compile data on deaths in retirement homes from next week, which is likely to result in a big increase in registered fatalities.

The number of known cases of infection rose to 37,575 on Saturday from 32,964 a day earlier, the health authority said.