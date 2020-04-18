France coronavirus death toll increases, at slowing rate

FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured in an intensive care unit for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at the Clinique de l'Orangerie private hospital in Strasbourg, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, France April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - France registered 642 more deaths from coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the total to 19,323, the fourth-highest tally in the world, although the number of people in hospital declined for a fourth day running.

France’s public health authority said in a statement that the total number of people in intensive care units also fell for the 10th day in a row, to 5,833 - the lowest level since March 31.

France has been in virtual lockdown since March 17 as part of efforts to curb the outbreak.