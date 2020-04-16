France coronavirus death toll up again but more positive signs

Residents wearing protective face masks walk past the closed Orsay Museum in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - France registered 753 more deaths from coronavirus infections on Thursday, bringing the total to 17,920, the fourth-highest tally in the world, but the number of people in hospital has declined for a second day running.

And, in another sign that the lockdown put in place a month ago is working, Jerome Salomon, head of the public health authority, said the total of people in intensive care units (ICU) fell for the eighth day in a row, at 6,248, a low point since April 1.

At 17,920 the number of fatalities is up 4,4% over 24 hours, with the rate of increase decelerating again after it has sped up the two previous days.