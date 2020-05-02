France says 166 more deaths from COVID-19 taking toll to 24,760

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks walk at the Pont des Arts bridge during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Paris, France, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of people who have died from coronavirus infections in France rose by 166 to 24,760 on Saturday while hospitalisations for the disease and people in ICU units continued to decline, the French health ministry said.

Saturday’s daily tally was markedly lower than the 218 recorded on Friday.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 fell to 25,827 from 25,887 on Friday, and the number of people in intensive care with COVID-19 fell to 3,827 from 3,878. Both numbers have been on a downward trend for more than two weeks.