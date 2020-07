FILE PHOTO: The control tower is seen at sunrise as Paris' Orly Airport reopens following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of deaths in France from the new coronavirus has risen by 14 from the previous day to 29,875, the country’s health department said on Thursday.

The number of people in hospital fell by 188 to 8,148 and the number of people in intensive care units fell by nine to 573, with both numbers continuing weeks-long downtrends.