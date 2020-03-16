World News
March 16, 2020 / 11:58 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

French tour operators delay all departures until March 31: federation

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French tour operators have delayed all planned departures scheduled until March 31, a business federation said on Monday, as French authorities imposed stringent restrictions on public life to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The tour operators federation said in a statement that departures were delayed as it was impossible to guarantee services at destination, and because of uncertainty about return.

Reporting by Blandine Henault and Geert De Clercq; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
