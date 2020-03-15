France to reduce transport services between cities due to coronavirus

PARIS (Reuters) - France will start reducing plane, train and coach services between cities from Sunday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, two ministers said on Sunday.

In a joint news conference, Ecology Minister Elisabeth Borne and Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said cargo services would continue as normal, as would city metro services.

“We have to limit our movements as much as possible. Long distance trips must be kept to what is strictly necessary,” Borne said.

Djebbari said the number of long-distance trains would be cut by half, while several airport terminals in Paris would be closed.