French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe speaks during a televised address to announce the second phase of the easing of lockdown measures amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from June 2, at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France May 28, 2020. Philippe Lopez/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - France on June 2 will lift an 100 km (62 mile) travel restriction imposed to contain the new coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday.

Philippe also told a news conference that France would be favourable to the re-opening of borders with other European countries from June 15.