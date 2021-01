A medical worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to doctor Patrice Caillibotte at the EPHAD (care home and day centre for elderly people) of the hospital in Vannes, as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - French health authorities have recommended delaying the second doses of Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.

Veran told reporters that the second shot of the vaccine could be delayed to six weeks after the first instead of three as had been planned so far.