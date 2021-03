FILE PHOTO: A member of the medical staff administers the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a colleague at the Foch hospital in Suresnes, near Paris, France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - France is targeting between 1.9 million and 2 million COVID-19 vaccine injections this week, up from 1.8 million last week, said a health ministry official on Tuesday.

The official added that the resumption in France of COVID-19 vaccinations with AstraZeneca’s shot was meeting expectations, with 600,000 doses used last week.