French medical regulator approves COVID-19 vaccine

Empty phials are pictured in dry ice in a warehouse which will be used as a logistic hub for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, in the Paris' suburban city of Chanteloup-en-Brie, France December 22, 2020, a day after the European Union gives the green light for the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for vaccinations to finally start in the 27-nation bloc on December 27. Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) -French medical regulator HAS said on Thursday it had approved the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for France’s vaccination rollout, after the European Medicines Agency gave its go-ahead on Monday.

“The vaccine can be used for people aged 16 and over, including elderly”, the regulator says.

The European Union is gearing up for a vaccination campaign of unprecedented scale following regulatory approval for the shot. France plans to start its vaccination programme on Dec. 27.